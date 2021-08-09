Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joost van Schaik

Bee-happy

Joost van Schaik
Joost van Schaik
  • Save
Bee-happy valentines love fun cheerfull 2d smile design happy stylized bees illustrator character design
Download color palette

Created in Photoshop with a combination of shapes, freehand lines and speckled texture brushes. The bodies, stripes and the wings are made with shapes, the rest is added freehand on on top if it. The shading is done with setting the layers to multiply or overlay.
Thanks for watching.

Joost van Schaik
Joost van Schaik

More by Joost van Schaik

View profile
    • Like