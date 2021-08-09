Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniel Isler

iOS App Info Ad: Never Forget An Idea

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler
  • Save
iOS App Info Ad: Never Forget An Idea animation arrow ux ui design minimal branding flat info feature app mobile music
Download color palette

Working to connect product value with user desire for a musical recording app called Light Bulb.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler

More by Daniel Isler

View profile
    • Like