Polina Khrystoieva

Girl Power

Polina Khrystoieva
Polina Khrystoieva
Hire Me
  • Save
Girl Power faces character design portrait bright colors purple vector art art explainer vector illustration girl character character procreate flat illustration illustration
Download color palette

Some fun portraits from #funwithfaces challenge by @charlyclements 💖

Follow me on Instagram 💜

Polina Khrystoieva
Polina Khrystoieva
Illustrator | Visual Content Creator
Hire Me

More by Polina Khrystoieva

View profile
    • Like