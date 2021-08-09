Anastasia Zanina

Podcast Listening App

Anastasia Zanina
Anastasia Zanina
  • Save
Podcast Listening App talks motivation white minimalistic app design design mobile ios ux ui listemimg player podcast app
Download color palette

Hey guys 🔥

This is my exploration of the Podcast Listening App. Now, our mental health is more important than ever, so, I hope, you are taking good care of it ✨

Hope you like it 😍

----------------------------—

Do you have a project in mind?
Feel free to contact me zaninaar.uxui@gmail.com

Anastasia Zanina
Anastasia Zanina

More by Anastasia Zanina

View profile
    • Like