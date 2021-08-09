Mack Stevens

GS Gifting Cup

Mack Stevens
Mack Stevens
  • Save
GS Gifting Cup graphic design identity design branding logo
Download color palette

Quick and dirty lock-up for an internal event at Gymshark playing into the generic NFL / MLB competition designs.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Mack Stevens
Mack Stevens

More by Mack Stevens

View profile
    • Like