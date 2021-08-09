Food delivery app

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys 🔥
I decided to experiment a bit and end up creating a unique branding plus app design 😁 !!! The mosaic design was inspired by the concept of creating food like poke bowls and wok, where you can combine any ingredients to create your own masterpiece 👑
Hope you like it 😍
I know, it is a very controversial design, so let me know what you think in the comments 📢
----------------------------
Do you have a project in mind?
Feel free to contact me zaninaar.uxui@gmail.com ✍