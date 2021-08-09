Udemy Certificate (Facebook Marketing & Facebook Advertising)

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This certificate above verifies that Mudasir Riaz successfully completed the course Introduction into Facebook Marketing & Facebook Advertising on 08/10/2021 as taught by Ing. Tomas Moravek | SEO, Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Expert, Sorin Crisan, Frantisek Stehlik, SEO, Facebook Ads & Digital Marketing Academy, Omar Noor on Udemy. The certificate indicates the entire course was completed as validated by the student. The course duration represents the total video hours of the course at time of most recent completion.