Mas Bhaskara

Power Metal #5

Mas Bhaskara
Mas Bhaskara
  • Save
Power Metal #5 art illustration cover artwork hardrock power metal heavy metal music
Download color palette

I write almost all my songs on an acoustic guitar, even if they turn into rock songs, hard rock songs, metal songs, heavy metal songs, really heavy songs... I love writing on an acoustic because I can hear what every string is doing; the vibrations haven't been combined in a collision of distortion or effects yet.
https://www.colderra.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Mas Bhaskara
Mas Bhaskara

More by Mas Bhaskara

View profile
    • Like