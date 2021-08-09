Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Power Metal #4

Power Metal #4 cover music power metal heavy metal fantasy artwork illustration graphic design
That's certainly the roots of heavy metal. That whole sense of revolution and wanting to be powerful is definitely a puberty thing. Fans don't have to be offended by that. Everybody goes through it. That's why heavy metal is so powerful.
https://www.colderra.com/

