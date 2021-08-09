Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafael Alvarez

Fan Characters for Fandom network

Fan Characters for Fandom network storytelling design corporateidentity cartoon branding comic digital illustration characterdesign
The fan-powered network Fandom ( formerly WIKIA ) commissioned me to create a brief comic with the company story for their "About" page. Introducing the "fan" gang!

