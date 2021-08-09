Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tawakkalna Apple Wallet Card

Tawakkalna Apple Wallet Card ios15 applewallet ux uiux wallet applecard card covid19 توكلنا saudi arabia ui
Vaccination Card for Tawakkalna توكلنا app which is the COVID-19 App in KSA. this aim to save time when traveling/visiting wether it is another city or another shopping center this card could be part of your digital apple wallet.

    • Like