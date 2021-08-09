Winston Tabar

Eightsunrays

Eightsunrays
Construction of the Eightsunrays logomark inspired by the Philippine Sun. The sun represents the origin with the eight arrows pointing to all corners of the world. The brand aims to promote the Philippines with Philippine-made garments globally.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
