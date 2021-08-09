Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
hunap_studio

Ashley Yeates Interior designer logo

hunap_studio
hunap_studio
  • Save
Ashley Yeates Interior designer logo symbol mongoram designer interior elegant luxury red illustration branding ui clean kapor brand design logo hunapstudio hunap letters ya ay
Download color palette

Ashley Yeates, founder and principal of AYI & Associates, is an American lawyer-turned-designer whose love for design began in her formative years growing up in Eastland, Texas. Surrounded by two generations of strong women with unique interior design aesthetics–including four eccentric grandmothers who each had beautifully styled homes, and an artistic mother who welded larger-than-life metal sculptures and had a quirky fashion sensibility–Ashley learned from an early age that diversity of style and creativity should always be celebrated and appreciated.

hunap_studio
hunap_studio

More by hunap_studio

View profile
    • Like