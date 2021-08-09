Ashley Yeates visual identity

Ashley Yeates, founder and principal of AYI & Associates, is an American lawyer-turned-designer whose love for design began in her formative years growing up in Eastland, Texas. Surrounded by two generations of strong women with unique interior design aesthetics–including four eccentric grandmothers who each had beautifully styled homes, and an artistic mother who welded larger-than-life metal sculptures and had a quirky fashion sensibility–Ashley learned from an early age that diversity of style and creativity should always be celebrated and appreciated.