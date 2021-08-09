Qürnovi Kether

Tamekia´s Project - Packaging #1

Tamekia´s Project - Packaging #1 minimal flat vector illustration typography tamekia´s logo figma graphic design design branding
The most delicious slice of heaven, in your kitchen.
A single sip is enough to take you to the clouds, Tamekia's.

Concept by ©QürnoviKether

