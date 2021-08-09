Matthew Harvey

WSUSA - OFFICIAL LOGO

WSUSA - OFFICIAL LOGO weber state school logos matt harvey branding
The official logo I created for the Weber State University Student Alumni program while attending Weber State University.
With school starting up again soon, I wanted to present to you a project that I was honored to work on.
GO WILDCATS!

Enjoy!

Aug 9, 2021
