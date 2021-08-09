Cyndee Wilson

Family Reunion Design

Family Reunion Design mockupdesign photoshop typography crgraphix.com design
It is sooo special to me when one of my clients is planning a family event and requests that CRGraphix designs the invitation and the label for the mason jar thank you gift. This event is taking place at a farm….so farm style it is, dusted with Sunflowers!!! Client was sooo happy with the final result!!! The best part? I got to learn a new tree species tree that I have never heard of before!!! To design and learn at the same time? INCREDIBLE!!!

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
