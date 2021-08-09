Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nightly Made plague doctor brand identity illustration design logo branding typography graphic design
Sugar, Spice & Everything Night! That’s the core concept of my handcrafted doll shop Nightly Made—by taking creatures or subjects deemed as “creepy” and giving them the cuteness they deserve. As a graphic designer, not only did I want to create the branding myself, but I wanted to have the reigns to make sure the brand identity was as elegantly gothic as the dolls themselves.

