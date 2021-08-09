🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Sugar, Spice & Everything Night! That’s the core concept of my handcrafted doll shop Nightly Made—by taking creatures or subjects deemed as “creepy” and giving them the cuteness they deserve. As a graphic designer, not only did I want to create the branding myself, but I wanted to have the reigns to make sure the brand identity was as elegantly gothic as the dolls themselves.