Carol Ann Friday

In or Out?

Carol Ann Friday
Carol Ann Friday
Hire Me
  • Save
In or Out? ui ux app information design design
Download color palette

This is a prototype I designed of a mobile application to help users decide where to eat and how to order. This shot is the .gif I used on my personal website to navigate to the case study for this project.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Carol Ann Friday
Carol Ann Friday
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carol Ann Friday

View profile
    • Like