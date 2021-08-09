MonsterUpsells Shopify App Landing Page UI design

Hello Dribbblers!

Today I'm so glad to share with you the UI design I did for MonsterUpsells. (Shopify App that helps boost Store Revenue up to 20% Without Any Spammy Offers... An ultra customizable cart drawer crammed full of incredible upsell features)

Live version: https://monsterapps.shop/monsterupsells

I hope you like it and feel free to feedback and comment.

