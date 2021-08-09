MonsterUpsells Shopify App Landing Page UI design

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers!
Today I'm so glad to share with you the UI design I did for MonsterUpsells. (Shopify App that helps boost Store Revenue up to 20% Without Any Spammy Offers... An ultra customizable cart drawer crammed full of incredible upsell features)
Live version: https://monsterapps.shop/monsterupsells
I hope you like it and feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
----------
Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at ➡️ ux.ayoub@gmail.com