Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Issac Sinha

Arthur Morgan | Red Dead Redemption

Issac Sinha
Issac Sinha
  • Save
Arthur Morgan | Red Dead Redemption vector illustration digital art video games john marston read dead redemption 2 arthur vector art flat illustration red dead redemption arthur morgan
Download color palette

My illustration of Arthur Morgan, protagonist of Red Dead Redemption. I love this character, and tried to put my own spin to this character in this illustration. Hope you like it!

Issac Sinha
Issac Sinha

More by Issac Sinha

View profile
    • Like