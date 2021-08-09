Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darina Filchakova

Creative trash presentation

Darina Filchakova
Darina Filchakova
Creative trash presentation fonts webdesigner minimal uxdesign webdesign userexperience designers clients graphicdesign creative ui ux design
Hey, how's everyone's summer going?☀️
I present my first shot
The idea is to present an ordinary household item that does not have an attractive appearance in a creative and interesting way with the help of a composition)
What do you think? Let me know down in the comments👇

Darina Filchakova
Darina Filchakova

