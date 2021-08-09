Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Electric Graphic Design

3-Color Deschoops Lifestyle Tee

Electric Graphic Design
Electric Graphic Design
Hire Me
  • Save
3-Color Deschoops Lifestyle Tee typography badge logo branding illustration vector design
3-Color Deschoops Lifestyle Tee typography badge logo branding illustration vector design
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-2-02.png
  2. Untitled-2-01.png

3-color lifestyle tee design for Deschoops, a 3x3 basketball tournament held here in Bend, Oregon.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Electric Graphic Design
Electric Graphic Design
Designed for print. Vectored, beautiful art for all mediums.
Hire Me

More by Electric Graphic Design

View profile
    • Like