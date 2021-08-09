Callum

Productivity App with To-do list and Work Interval

Productivity App with To-do list and Work Interval animation graphic design vector orange illustration productivity ui mobile app mobile
Dear All,
I have just designed this app, with working interval, to-do list. Hope you all like it! Click on the gif to zoom in. I don't have the money to buy the subscription yet. Hope you like my GIF. 🥳✨🥳

