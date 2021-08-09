Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdel Bouzar

Carmen Sandiego

Abdel Bouzar
Abdel Bouzar
Hire Me
  • Save
Carmen Sandiego mysterious glasses eyes monocle drawing character logo woman mascot historical augmented reality application explorer adventurer sandiego carmen
Download color palette

A logo concept for an app that uses augmented reality to identify places of historical significance that may not be commonly known. App target audience would be ages 6+.

Abdel Bouzar
Abdel Bouzar
Design with Ideas
Hire Me

More by Abdel Bouzar

View profile
    • Like