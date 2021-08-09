Light as Glass* | Landing Page

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey 👋🏽
This time I'm designing a website for a skate shop and board maker called Glaz. I've messed around with the glass effect to create the hero image (I found this effect this week and loved it).
I will post soon the following sections of this site.
Hope you like it!