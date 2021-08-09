João Borges

Light as Glass* | Landing Page

João Borges
João Borges
  • Save
Light as Glass* | Landing Page website graphic design heroimage effect landing page logo branding graphicdesign dailyui ux design ui minimal
Download color palette

Hey 👋🏽

This time I'm designing a website for a skate shop and board maker called Glaz. I've messed around with the glass effect to create the hero image (I found this effect this week and loved it).

I will post soon the following sections of this site.

Hope you like it!

João Borges
João Borges

More by João Borges

View profile
    • Like