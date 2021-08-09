Cryptocurrency app | White version

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! 👋
In this application, you will be able to manage your account, remotely manage your rigs, check the status of mining, deposit and withdraw various cryptocurrencies, track the current status of the hash power of your orders, and receive notifications about various actions in the application.
-----------------
Thanks for watching this shot! Don't forget to like and comment if you like it! 🔥
Bēhance | VK group