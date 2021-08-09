Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stuart Sarti

E-Commerce Shop shop ecommerce minimal minimalist apple ishop 012 dailyui app mobile design mobile ui graphic design design
Daily UI #012 - E-Commerce Shop

I decided to focus it on a ficiotnal iShop app design, showcasing the products with images, names, process and color options for the user to be informed of the product way before even interacting them from the beginning.

estuardo.sarti@gmail.com

