Daily UI #012 - E-Commerce Shop

I decided to focus it on a ficiotnal iShop app design, showcasing the products with images, names, process and color options for the user to be informed of the product way before even interacting them from the beginning.

I hope you can drop a like ❤️ and leave a comment 💬 of your thoughts well!

----------------------------------

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧