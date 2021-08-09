Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eduardo Ariel Campain

Pet Insurance Marketplace

Eduardo Ariel Campain
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Hire Me
  • Save
Pet Insurance Marketplace logo branding illustration freelance blue ui dailyui white design clean
Download color palette

Really fun project designing a pet insurance marketplace aggregator for a mobile app. The project is now live on the PetDesk mobile app.

4.png
100 KB
Download
3.png
90 KB
Download
2.png
100 KB
Download
1.png
200 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Eduardo Ariel Campain
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Eduardo Ariel Campain

View profile
    • Like