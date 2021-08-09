Bahia Design

Podcast Cover Art

Bahia Design
Bahia Design
  • Save
Podcast Cover Art art podcast cover design branding design illustration graphic design cover art podcast wip
Download color palette

Day 3 of my personal 30 days of design challenge. Museum Parachute is a fake podcast that guides listeners through operas in different museums around the world but in a fun and simple way.

Bahia Design
Bahia Design

More by Bahia Design

View profile
    • Like