Belle Noir Studios

Hi Honey Branding

Belle Noir Studios
Belle Noir Studios
  • Save
Hi Honey Branding typography branding logo design
Download color palette

Hi Honey is an all-natural hair care company that uses honey as a base for all their products. Their consumer base is those dealing with dry, brittle hair.

The Goal: To create a brand identity that spoke to Hi Honey's core values of environmentally-friendly, transparency, and sustainability.

The Process: Consultation, Preliminary sketching, Preliminary designs, Typography, Color Palette options, slogan (This Honey Will Give You Life), Imagery, and Final brand reveal.

The Result: A comprehensive brand that encompasses the mission, values and goals of Hi Honey and reaches their ideal client.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Belle Noir Studios
Belle Noir Studios

More by Belle Noir Studios

View profile
    • Like