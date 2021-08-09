Hi Honey Branding

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Honey is an all-natural hair care company that uses honey as a base for all their products. Their consumer base is those dealing with dry, brittle hair.
The Goal: To create a brand identity that spoke to Hi Honey's core values of environmentally-friendly, transparency, and sustainability.
The Process: Consultation, Preliminary sketching, Preliminary designs, Typography, Color Palette options, slogan (This Honey Will Give You Life), Imagery, and Final brand reveal.
The Result: A comprehensive brand that encompasses the mission, values and goals of Hi Honey and reaches their ideal client.