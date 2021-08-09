Sweet Soy - Food Branding

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Chipotle of Chinese food, approachable, wholesome, delicious, respectful is the best way to describe this brand. This is unlike any of traditional Chinese restaurants you have been where our food is made in a healthier way (You can order from us every week - no guilt),where all the food has been air fried. Our cooking does not have overlay fat, overlay salt but vegetables and lean proteins.
Goal for the project was to design a brand that's fun, approachable, wholesome and simple. Our vision for the brand was to be modern and that is what separates Us from our competition.