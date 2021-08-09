FRIZZIE - Smoothie Shop

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
FRIZZLE is a start-up shop who makes 100% ORGANIC, 100% FRESH, 100% NATURAL smoothies. They use the best fruit and vegetables from organic farms and make fresh smoothies that are cold pressed using HPP to retain all the nutrients.
We created their brand direction identity, packaging and shop. We needed to make it simple, but colorful and playful. Each flavor comes with its own color theme, to illustrate naturaless and variety of flavors. We used colorful background with playful illustrations for each flavor.
Interest in organic food (fruit and vegetables) has increased in the past years. Since more and more people are becoming aware of what they are consuming, production of organic food has started to increase.
So this is why FRIZZIE was born.