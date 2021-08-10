Concept Lab #2 | The space inside me

Concept Labs are the works that represent my vision of some general concepts. Every day we hear the words like “love”, “future”, “space”, “art”, “past”, and so on. But what do all these words really mean for each of us? Inspired by the desire to find the meaning of these words for myself, I express my thoughts in these shots. If you’d like to be a part of this journey, rebound the shot and share your view on the concepts which are so familiar to everyone, but are also so different to each person at the same time.

THE SPACE INSIDE ME

Every night when we look in the sky we think about the life far, far away. I spend my days looking at the websites’ concepts, but at night I watch the beautiful stars. Sadly, no music I’ve heard and no images I’ve seen can fully express the whole spectrum of emotions I feel thinking about space. I’ve been collecting these elements little by little throughout some time and combined all of them into one shot (and I was also inspired by amazing images by Kyle Downes). I’m pleased that the final result turned out to be entertaining yet deep - it’s very unusual and interesting.

I think it’s just the first step towards intertwining mysterious and unexplored space with the pages we see on our screens every day. It takes one tiny bit of extraordinary added to the daily mundanity to get a perfect concept. Stay tuned to see how the flight of my imagination changes this shot in a couple of days. Subscribe to me and my Gotoinc team not to miss anything!

BONUS:

Attached you can find the files with animations.