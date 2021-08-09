Anjali Karustis

Pool Day

Anjali Karustis
Anjali Karustis
  • Save
Pool Day kid lit art childrens book illustration photoshop coloredpencil gouache design painting drawing illustration
Download color palette

Chillin' by the pool! Done in gouache, colored pencil, and pastel.

Anjali Karustis
Anjali Karustis

More by Anjali Karustis

View profile
    • Like