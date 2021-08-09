Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Resume Templates

Modern Resume & Cover Letter

Resume Templates
Resume Templates
  • Save
Modern Resume & Cover Letter illustration design resume template resume design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui cv design cover letter cv template clean resume modern
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

This is a Modern Resume / CV and Cover Letter Template that can help and facilitate your needs. You will get the file in the format of InDesign INDD and IDML. It is fully editable, customizable and easy to use. This Resume / CV and Cover Letter templates can also serve multipurpose according to your needs.

Resume Templates
Resume Templates

More by Resume Templates

View profile
    • Like