Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: Pop-Up / Overlay #016

Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova
  • Save
DailyUI challenge: Pop-Up / Overlay #016 figma notification pop-up 016 dailyui uichallenge gradient web design web ui sign uo
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Please hit "L" button if you like, I really appreciate it <3

Ekaterina Efremova
Ekaterina Efremova

More by Ekaterina Efremova

View profile
    • Like