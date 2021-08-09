Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Aisle - Virtual Reality Online Store

The Aisle - Virtual Reality Online Store vr unity branding illustration
The Aisle is an interactive virtual reality shopping experience that reimagines online commercial (e-commerce) spaces as an engaging narrative journey. Rather than being confined to the traditional walls and ceilings of a normal shop, The Aisle presents itself as an alternative method of online shopping combining entertainment, exploration, and interaction.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
