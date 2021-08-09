Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mani Jalilzadeh

#1 Payment Application (Challenge)

this is a application for payment easy.
i designed this for #Designwich Designing Challenge Round 3.
You know how can help a designer make a better works❓ give feedback to him. 😁

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Mani Jalilzadeh
Mani Jalilzadeh

