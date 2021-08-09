Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
X'clusives Logo kunchana graphify inkscape illustration graphic design vector logo icon flatminimalist design branding
X'clusives is a hypothetical fashion brand. This logo designed from the scratch with Inkscape in Debian GNU/Linux. This is available for editing and on sale for $26. SVG, EPS, PNG, JPG and PDF formats are available.

#begraphify
#graphify_lanka
#kunchana
#logo
#flat/minimalist

