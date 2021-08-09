🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
World of Zeros is the first of a series of exhibits inspired by the “Rants Of A Racing Mind” writing series. In the computing world of binary, 0 means off and 1 means on. E.x”There`s something off about that kid”. The purpose of this exhibit is to observe insanity, questioning its definition and societal perception through mixed-media such as Literary works, fashion design, and minimalist illustrations. World of Zeros like the name suggests welcomes the weird, eccentric, peculiar, and unique individuals.