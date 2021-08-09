Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
World of Zeros is the first of a series of exhibits inspired by the “Rants Of A Racing Mind” writing series. In the computing world of binary, 0 means off and 1 means on. E.x”There`s something off about that kid”. The purpose of this exhibit is to observe insanity, questioning its definition and societal perception through mixed-media such as Literary works, fashion design, and minimalist illustrations. World of Zeros like the name suggests welcomes the weird, eccentric, peculiar, and unique individuals.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
