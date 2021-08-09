Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hector Astete

Instagram AR filter

Hector Astete
Hector Astete
  • Save
Instagram AR filter 3d filter instagram augmented reality app takeit ar
Download color palette

As part of a brand awareness and communication strategy for Takeit App, I designed a 3D augmented reality filter with the head of the mascot "Donnie"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Hector Astete
Hector Astete

More by Hector Astete

View profile
    • Like