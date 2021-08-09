Social service organization Logo

This is Logo of a social service organization. I have tried to focus on the concept of island. I have put a typography of the logo title as if it's look like a traditional organization. If you like this work then appreciate me or if you have any suggestion please put that in the comment section below.

Thanks.

Md. Yasir Arafat.

Contact me -

arafatraihan98@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/arafatraihan98

www.dribbble.com/arafatraihan98

www.instagram.com/arafatraihan98

www.linkedin.com/in/arafatraihan98

https://t.me/arafatraihan98