Md Yasir Arafat

Social service organization Logo

This is Logo of a social service organization. I have tried to focus on the concept of island. I have put a typography of the logo title as if it's look like a traditional organization. If you like this work then appreciate me or if you have any suggestion please put that in the comment section below.

Thanks.
Md. Yasir Arafat.

