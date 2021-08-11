Tommy Blake

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Albany Logo western a monogram identity typography logo branding design illustration icon
Did you know I can help out with naming your business too? This unused mark was for a name we didn't end up choosing, but I still dig that A.

Instagram | Portfolio

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Branding + UI Design + Illustration
