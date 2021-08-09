Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
JioSaavn Live Search

JioSaavn Live Search design ui ux product design music app app design
We designed an explore concept into the search tab. Search field hit area is placed lower on the device to make it easier to reach, and the live feed features popular and recommended content, including music, videos, and podcasts.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
