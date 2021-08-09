Belle Noir Studios

Candid Photography Branding

Belle Noir Studios
Belle Noir Studios
  • Save
Candid Photography Branding
Download color palette

Candid Photography is a local studio specializing in black-and-white candid photos which draws viewers in and makes them feel as if they are a part of the moment.

The Goal: To create a brand identity that spoke to Candid Photography's core values of authenticity, originality, and meaningful work.

The Process: Consultation, Preliminary sketching, Preliminary designs, Typography, Color Palette options, slogan (Capturing the Beauty in Everyday Moments), Imagery, and Final brand reveal.

The Result: A comprehensive brand that encompasses the mission, values and goals of Candid Photography and reaches their ideal client.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Belle Noir Studios
Belle Noir Studios

More by Belle Noir Studios

View profile
    • Like