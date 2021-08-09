Candid Photography Branding

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Candid Photography is a local studio specializing in black-and-white candid photos which draws viewers in and makes them feel as if they are a part of the moment.
The Goal: To create a brand identity that spoke to Candid Photography's core values of authenticity, originality, and meaningful work.
The Process: Consultation, Preliminary sketching, Preliminary designs, Typography, Color Palette options, slogan (Capturing the Beauty in Everyday Moments), Imagery, and Final brand reveal.
The Result: A comprehensive brand that encompasses the mission, values and goals of Candid Photography and reaches their ideal client.