Wells Coffee Co.

Wells Coffee Co. t shirt identity coffee shop coffee florida bird pelican lockup badge modern illustration branding typography logo
Another design for Wells Coffee we created featuring the "Pelican Coffee Mascot"! We wanted to combine imagery from their location in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with the idea of coffee. The end result is something fun and was made into T-Shirts which are available now in their store!

Brand identity designer and illustrator.
