Avenir Leadership - High Impact Meetings Course - Part 03

What type of learner are you: visual, auditory or tactile?
Rounding out the elevated learning experience for Avenir Leadership was to address; the tactile learner.
Creating worksheets that accompanied each course assured that after watching and hearing the content, a user would then be able to apply and practice those complex concepts learnt throughout the module.
Using the brand’s red as a design element, to add visual interest, and strategically using colour blocking allowed the worksheets to align with the presentations. Overall, making the entire course a completely branded experience.
See how we developed the course for all three types of learners here.
