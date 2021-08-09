Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Avenir Leadership - High Impact Meetings Course - Part 03

What type of learner are you: visual, auditory or tactile?

Rounding out the elevated learning experience for Avenir Leadership was to address; the tactile learner.

Creating worksheets that accompanied each course assured that after watching and hearing the content, a user would then be able to apply and practice those complex concepts learnt throughout the module.

Using the brand’s red as a design element, to add visual interest, and strategically using colour blocking allowed the worksheets to align with the presentations. Overall, making the entire course a completely branded experience.

See how we developed the course for all three types of learners here.

