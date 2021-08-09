Abraham E.

Analysis overlay

Analysis overlay flat design after effects animation explainer animation ui animation motion graphics motion
Another one of the bits I animated for Inktrap, as part of an explainer video extension for one of their clients.

The nuances of the product's feature was particularly challenging to fully grasp, but tried conveying as much of the distilled concept as much as I could.
(See the rest here)

Feedback on animation, design and concept always welcome 👍🏾

