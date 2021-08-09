Avenir Leadership - High Impact Meetings Course - Part 02

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Calling all online learners!
How many of you have had to take a course online and found the presentation...unengaging?
We firmly believe that when you're taking an online course it is possible to lay out information, within a presentation, in a way your user can digest and remember.
When applying that thought to Avenir Leaderships course we utilized the Rule of 3's; a principle based on displaying only 3 main points on a screen, which suggests, that a user is more likely to remember it.
Applying this principle to the keynotes, paired with a visual opacity transition between points, guides the eye of the user to follow along and match the pace of the presenter. Plus a pop of brand colour really brings focus to the point being explained.
See where else we applied the Rule of 3's within her course by clicking here!
Leave a comment below; we'd love to connect and foster a supportive community!
fostercreative.ca | Instagram | Facebook | Behance