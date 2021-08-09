Avenir Leadership - High Impact Meetings Course - Part 02

Calling all online learners!

How many of you have had to take a course online and found the presentation...unengaging?

We firmly believe that when you're taking an online course it is possible to lay out information, within a presentation, in a way your user can digest and remember.

When applying that thought to Avenir Leaderships course we utilized the Rule of 3's; a principle based on displaying only 3 main points on a screen, which suggests, that a user is more likely to remember it.

Applying this principle to the keynotes, paired with a visual opacity transition between points, guides the eye of the user to follow along and match the pace of the presenter. Plus a pop of brand colour really brings focus to the point being explained.

